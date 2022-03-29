Wolsey Theatre announces 2022 Rock 'n' Roll Panto

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is this year's Rock N Roll Panto at the New Wolsey Theatre. - Credit: Archant/New Wolsey Theatre

Another fairytale will get the Rock 'n' Roll treatment when it comes to Ipswich this Christmas time.

There are just over 240 days until The New Wolsey Theatre returns to panto land with its twist on Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

In 2021, the theatre enjoyed bumper crowds with its hybrid pantomime, as audiences watched Jack and the Beanstalk from the comfort of their own home as well as the auditorium.

Many will know the story of the golden-locked heroine crashing the home of three bears and eating their porridge, sitting in their chairs and sleeping in their beds, but it is off to the circus for this year's show.

The production will see crowds transported to Dame Belinda Bigtop’s circus troupe who have fallen on hard times.

The troupe's ringmaster, Tommy Topper, Bobo the Clown and Ali the Aerialist have stuck by the Dame.

Down the road, rival circus owner Wilberforce T. Whippum is raking it in with his animal acts – including Goldilocks and The Three Bears – and he plans to buy up Belinda’s operation.

Packed with more than 20 classic songs, all played live by the company of actor-musicians, Goldilocks and the Three Bears is written and directed by Peter Rowe.

It will hit The New Wolsey Theatre for a two-month run from November 24 through to January 28 2023.