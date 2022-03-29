Wolsey Theatre announces 2022 Rock 'n' Roll Panto
- Credit: Archant/New Wolsey Theatre
Another fairytale will get the Rock 'n' Roll treatment when it comes to Ipswich this Christmas time.
There are just over 240 days until The New Wolsey Theatre returns to panto land with its twist on Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
In 2021, the theatre enjoyed bumper crowds with its hybrid pantomime, as audiences watched Jack and the Beanstalk from the comfort of their own home as well as the auditorium.
Many will know the story of the golden-locked heroine crashing the home of three bears and eating their porridge, sitting in their chairs and sleeping in their beds, but it is off to the circus for this year's show.
The production will see crowds transported to Dame Belinda Bigtop’s circus troupe who have fallen on hard times.
The troupe's ringmaster, Tommy Topper, Bobo the Clown and Ali the Aerialist have stuck by the Dame.
Down the road, rival circus owner Wilberforce T. Whippum is raking it in with his animal acts – including Goldilocks and The Three Bears – and he plans to buy up Belinda’s operation.
Packed with more than 20 classic songs, all played live by the company of actor-musicians, Goldilocks and the Three Bears is written and directed by Peter Rowe.
Most Read
- 1 One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich
- 2 Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich
- 3 Unsupervised learner driver caught at almost 100mph on A14 near Ipswich
- 4 Missing mother and daughter reportedly seen in Aldeburgh
- 5 Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends
- 6 Felixstowe beach hut row features on ITV's This Morning
- 7 School's 'big day' as it is rated good for first time in 15 years
- 8 Ipswich pre-school's Ofsted rating downgraded after inspection
- 9 Rail services in Suffolk affected after person hit by train
- 10 Pret says 'no plans' to open Ipswich shop despite logo on storefront
It will hit The New Wolsey Theatre for a two-month run from November 24 through to January 28 2023.