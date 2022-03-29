News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Wolsey Theatre announces 2022 Rock 'n' Roll Panto

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:00 AM March 29, 2022
Goldilocks and the Three Bears is this year's Rock N Roll Panto at the New Wolsey Theatre. 

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is this year's Rock N Roll Panto at the New Wolsey Theatre. - Credit: Archant/New Wolsey Theatre

Another fairytale will get the Rock 'n' Roll treatment when it comes to Ipswich this Christmas time. 

There are just over 240 days until The New Wolsey Theatre returns to panto land with its twist on Goldilocks and the Three Bears. 

In 2021, the theatre enjoyed bumper crowds with its hybrid pantomime, as audiences watched Jack and the Beanstalk from the comfort of their own home as well as the auditorium.

Many will know the story of the golden-locked heroine crashing the home of three bears and eating their porridge, sitting in their chairs and sleeping in their beds, but it is off to the circus for this year's show. 

The production will see crowds transported to Dame Belinda Bigtop’s circus troupe who have fallen on hard times.

The troupe's ringmaster, Tommy Topper, Bobo the Clown and Ali the Aerialist have stuck by the Dame.

Down the road, rival circus owner Wilberforce T. Whippum is raking it in with his animal acts – including Goldilocks and The Three Bears – and he plans to buy up Belinda’s operation.

Packed with more than 20 classic songs, all played live by the company of actor-musicians, Goldilocks and the Three Bears is written and directed by Peter Rowe.

Most Read

  1. 1 One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich
  2. 2 Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich
  3. 3 Unsupervised learner driver caught at almost 100mph on A14 near Ipswich
  1. 4 Missing mother and daughter reportedly seen in Aldeburgh
  2. 5 Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends
  3. 6 Felixstowe beach hut row features on ITV's This Morning
  4. 7 School's 'big day' as it is rated good for first time in 15 years
  5. 8 Ipswich pre-school's Ofsted rating downgraded after inspection
  6. 9 Rail services in Suffolk affected after person hit by train
  7. 10 Pret says 'no plans' to open Ipswich shop despite logo on storefront

It will hit The New Wolsey Theatre for a two-month run from November 24 through to January 28 2023.

Theatre
Christmas
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire at The Manor, Herringswell

Suffolk Live News

14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
La Cueva, new St Nicholas Street restaurant, with interiors inset

Food and Drink

First look at new St Nicholas Street restaurant La Cueva

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
The former Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich, now home to Poundland, has been sold as an investment

Planning and Development

Plans revealed for 60 flats in former Woolworths building

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon