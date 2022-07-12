Casting call for young actors to star in Kinky Boots in Ipswich

The New Wolsey theatre has put out a casting call for two young black actors to play young Lola/Simon in Kinky Boots when it comes to Ipswich. - Credit: Archant/New Wolsey Theatre/Peter Jones

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young black actors to star in an award-winning musical when it arrives in Ipswich this autumn.

The Tony and Olivier winning show Kinky Boots is making its UK revival and will bring its dazzling story to the New Wolsey Theatre in September, to mark 10 years since its debut.

Now two young black actors are being sought to play the younger version of one of the show's leading characters.

The chosen pair will share the role of Young Lola/Simon for the entire run in Ipswich, which takes place from September 1 to September 24.

Those wishing to apply need to have the playing age of 10 years old - or school year 4/5 - and will sing a solo and dance in the production.

The show is based on the motion picture of the same name and adapted for the stage by Harvey Fierstein with music by Cyndi Lauper.

It follows Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited a struggling shoe business from his ‎dad, which he's desperate to save. He unexpectedly bumps into a larger than life drag queen Lola, who's looking for some sturdy stilettos.

They think they've nothing in common, but as the unlikely pair ruffle a few feathers, designing some fabulous footwear for the factory floor, perhaps they do.

Directing the UK revival tour is Tim Jackson, who said: "I’m thrilled to be directing the first UK revival of this fabulous musical. It’s a show that’s got it all: big laughs, a banging pop score and an uplifting story about community, identity and embracing ourselves and each other.

"Ten years since it took the world by storm, I’m relishing the opportunity to re-explore Kinky Boots in a brand-new production for a new generation. The piece remains as potent as ever, and I cannot wait to join audiences in celebrating our beautiful kaleidoscope of a world.”

Douglas Rintoul, incoming chief executive of New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich said: “I can’t think of a better way to mark the start of my new role at the New Wolsey Theatre than with this very special regional premiere. Made by my favourite theatres, and directed by a supremely talented director, Kinky Boots is going to be a smart and gloriously uplifting night out.”

The cast and full creative team will be announced at a later date.

An online registration form is available to audition for the role or contact the team at 01473 295930.