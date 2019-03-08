Nostalgia

Getting the show on the road in a dress rehearsal at the Wolsey Theatre, 1988

Young faces on the Wolsey Theatre stage in 1988. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Richard Snasdell

A summer performance got under way in a dress rehearsal at the Wolsey Youth Theatre in Ipswich 1988.

Do you recognise any of these friendly faces on stage at the Wolsey Theatre? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Do you recognise any of these friendly faces on stage at the Wolsey Theatre? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Some up and coming talent in 1988 took to the stage in Ipswich in one of many performances they have done since then.

A summer dress rehearsal at the Wolsey Youth Theatre in July 1988 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL A summer dress rehearsal at the Wolsey Youth Theatre in July 1988 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

It was time to break a leg as the young group of performers flooded the stage with their punchy lines and extrovert body language.

A busy stage at the Wolsey Theatre, as a group of young talent starred in a summer show Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL A busy stage at the Wolsey Theatre, as a group of young talent starred in a summer show Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The youngsters looked like they were having a great time acting out their scenes to one another Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The youngsters looked like they were having a great time acting out their scenes to one another Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Jazz hands! The up and coming talent group together on stage for the big finale. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Jazz hands! The up and coming talent group together on stage for the big finale. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The Wolsey Youth Theatre members take to the stage for a dress rehearsal in Ipswich 1988. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Wolsey Youth Theatre members take to the stage for a dress rehearsal in Ipswich 1988. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The actors and actresses sung some big numbers and practised some dance routines.

The big finale at dress rehearsals came complete with jazz hands and beaming smiles from the young performers.

The performers will be aged in their late 40s to 50s now.

■ Do you recognise any of the friendly faces in our gallery from 1988? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

