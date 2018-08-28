Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen Claire Dotts?

PUBLISHED: 19:18 29 January 2019

Police are hoping to find Claire Dotts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are hoping to find Claire Dotts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk Police are looking for help to trace a 48-year-old woman from Ipswich.

Claire Dotts was reported as missing on the morning of Tuesday, January 29 from near to the Holywells Park area of Ipswich.

She has been described as white and slim with short, brown hair.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Enquires are on-going to locate Claire and anyone who has seen her or a person matching the description given or has information as to her current whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting CAD number 48 of 29 January 2019.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular iCards to become permanent as council pledges to protect services despite cuts to income

Youngsters took up the free iCards last summer. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists