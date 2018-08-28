Have you seen Claire Dotts?

Police are hoping to find Claire Dotts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk Police are looking for help to trace a 48-year-old woman from Ipswich.

Claire Dotts was reported as missing on the morning of Tuesday, January 29 from near to the Holywells Park area of Ipswich.

She has been described as white and slim with short, brown hair.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Enquires are on-going to locate Claire and anyone who has seen her or a person matching the description given or has information as to her current whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting CAD number 48 of 29 January 2019.”