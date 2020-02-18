Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving just 100m from police station

Police arrested the woman near Martlesham Police Station. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

A 35-year-old woman, who is alleged to have only recently passed her driving test, has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing team (NSRAPT) stopped the woman in Martlesham, just 100 metres from the police headquarters.

In a tweet, NSRAPT said: "Drug driver found 100m away from the Police Station - she is now awaiting results from a blood test having only recently passed her test."

A police spokesman confirmed: "A 35-year-old woman was stopped on Main Road, Martlesham and was arrested yesterday, Monday, February 17, on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

"She was taken Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where she was questioned and subsequently released under investigation."