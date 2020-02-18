E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving just 100m from police station

PUBLISHED: 12:04 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 18 February 2020

Police arrested the woman near Martlesham Police Station. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police arrested the woman near Martlesham Police Station. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

MARTLESHAM POLICE

A 35-year-old woman, who is alleged to have only recently passed her driving test, has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing team (NSRAPT) stopped the woman in Martlesham, just 100 metres from the police headquarters.

In a tweet, NSRAPT said: "Drug driver found 100m away from the Police Station - she is now awaiting results from a blood test having only recently passed her test."

A police spokesman confirmed: "A 35-year-old woman was stopped on Main Road, Martlesham and was arrested yesterday, Monday, February 17, on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

"She was taken Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where she was questioned and subsequently released under investigation."

Most Read

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Campaigners celebrate ‘David v Goliath’ victory to stop business park

The Innocence Farm land sits behind the homes in Kirton Road, Kirton and Trimley St Martin Picture: JERRY TURNER

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

‘This must be the last winter the Orwell Bridge closes completely because of strong winds’ - says MP

Two storms have caused the bridge to close in 2020 so far Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Campaigners celebrate ‘David v Goliath’ victory to stop business park

The Innocence Farm land sits behind the homes in Kirton Road, Kirton and Trimley St Martin Picture: JERRY TURNER

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

‘This must be the last winter the Orwell Bridge closes completely because of strong winds’ - says MP

Two storms have caused the bridge to close in 2020 so far Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Taxi drivers taught importance of tackling hate crime after 200 cases go unreported

Staff from Hawk Express, Avenue Taxis and local bars and restaurants have been taught how to tackle hate crime in Ipswich Picture: BSCMS

Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving just 100m from police station

Police arrested the woman near Martlesham Police Station. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

A hand in three goals, loads of link-up play and some spurned opportunities – Analysis of Will Keane’s role in win against Burton

Will Keane keeps his eyes on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich bank staff under threat as HSBC reveals plans to axe 35,000 jobs

HSBC's Tavern Street, Ipswich, branch Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24