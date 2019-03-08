Woman bailed after death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been bailed following the death of a baby in Ipswich.

The baby boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance at around 10.15am yesterday following a medical emergency at a property in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich.

Police have confirmed the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police scene remains in place at the property while officers carry out an investigation into the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as "unexplained".

The baby's next of kin have been informed.

As a result of police enquiries connected to the investigation, a woman in her 20s was arrested and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where she was questioned.

She has now been released on bail to return on Tuesday, November 19.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/64161/19.