Woman charged with attempted murder following Ipswich flat fire
PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 May 2019
JAKE FOXFORD
A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a flat fire in Ipswich which left a woman with serious burn injuries.
Emergency services were called shortly before 3.50am yesterday morning, Monday, May 13, to reports of a flat fire in Fitzgerald Court.
According to a police spokesman, a woman in her 30s suffered serious burn injures as a result of the blaze and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.
She was later moved to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit.
Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, was arrested by police at around 8.30am yesterday morning and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
She had since been charged with attempted murder and arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered.
She has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today Tuesday, May 14.
