Woman charged with attempted murder following Ipswich flat fire

The flat fire at Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a flat fire in Ipswich which left a woman with serious burn injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman was left with serious burn injuries following the fire in Fitzgerald Court in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD A woman was left with serious burn injuries following the fire in Fitzgerald Court in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.50am yesterday morning, Monday, May 13, to reports of a flat fire in Fitzgerald Court.

According to a police spokesman, a woman in her 30s suffered serious burn injures as a result of the blaze and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

She was later moved to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit.

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, was arrested by police at around 8.30am yesterday morning and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She had since been charged with attempted murder and arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered.

She has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today Tuesday, May 14.