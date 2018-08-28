Partly Cloudy

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:00 11 December 2018

A young woman gave chase from Spring Road into Springhurst Close when the theives dropped the handbag and fled Picture: PHIL MORELY

Archant

A mystery heroine chased a pair of thieves in Ipswich after a woman in her 70s had her bag snatched.

A woman in her 70s was robbed of her handbag in Spring Road Picture: PHIL MORELYA woman in her 70s was robbed of her handbag in Spring Road Picture: PHIL MORELY

The incident took place on Spring Road around 5.30pm on Monday, December 10, when the victim was approached by a man in the street.

He snatched her handbag and ran away, causing the woman to cry out and attracted the attention of other people.

A second man joined the thief as he left and a passer-by, a woman thought to be in her 20s, chased after them.

One woman, thought to be in her 20s, gave chase into Springhurst Close and confronted the thieves who threw the bag on the ground before fleeing.

She returned the bag to its rightful owner who was very shaken by the incident and had her house keys and mobile stolen, as well as £20 from her purse.

Cherry Greenaway, aged 56, was walking her dog in spring Road when she heard a yelp from the victim.

She said: “I saw the man run up the hill and a young woman took off after her while I stayed with the lady whose bag had been stolen.

“She was after them so quickly. When she caught up I heard her shout: “Stop what you are doing!”

“They were clearly thrown by it because they dropped the bag and jumped the fence nearby.”

Mrs Greenaway hopes that the unnamed hero might receive some recognition for their work as a good samaritan.

She added: “I know it was dark but this is Ipswich, not the Bronx, you don’t expect that kind of thing on the streets at that time.

“The young woman was incredibly brave and I think that should be appreciated, she didn’t have to put herself in danger like that.”

The first suspect is described as white with tanned skin, around 25-years-old, 5ft 7ins, with a dark beard and wore jeans and a black hooded coat.

The second suspect is described as shorter than the first man and also wore a black coat.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 71412/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

