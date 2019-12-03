Woman denies initiating sex with alleged attacker, rape trial jury told

McDonald's at Cardinals Park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A woman who claims she was grabbed by the throat and raped in her Ipswich flat has denied initiating sex with her alleged attacker and then crying rape because she regretted what she'd done.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman, who is in her twenties, told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court she had been drunk on the evening of the alleged attack and didn't have a clear recollection of what happened in her flat.

However, she said she did remember being pushed against a wall and being pushed on to her bed with her attacker's hands round her neck and trying to get him off her.

She also remembered telling him she would do whatever he wanted if her let her go to the toilet and then running down the stairs and out of her flat.

Cross-examined by Lynne Shirley, for Jacob Young who denies raping the woman, the alleged victim denied initiating sex with the defendant and then crying rape because she regretted what she'd done.

Young, of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, has denied rape, an alternative charge of attempted rape, assault and theft on October 13 last year

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, has described Young as a "sexual predator" and claimed that before the alleged rape he had hidden in bushes near McDonalds in Cardinal Park and taken photographs of scantily clad women.

Young was later seem on CCTV walking round the town centre and changing direction to follow women.

At around 1.30am he was allegedly seen on CCTV hiding in an archway watching two girls outside a bar in St Nicholas Street and he was later seen walking past the alleged rape victim, who was so drunk she could barely walk, and her partner.

Miss Oldfield alleged that Young had then followed the woman and her boyfriend back to their flat.

The alleged victim's boyfriend had left her handbag by the front door while he helped her into the flat and when he returned shortly afterwards it was missing.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Oldfield alleged that Young stole the handbag and was captured on CCTV with it. She said he may have been looking for keys or an excuse to go to the woman's flat.

After his arrest Young said he had gone to the flat to tell the woman someone had stolen her handbag and claimed she had invited him in and said she wanted to have sex with him.

The trial continues.