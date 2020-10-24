Woman, 32, dies and two men seriously hurt in Suffolk crash
PUBLISHED: 12:26 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 24 October 2020
A 32-year-old woman has died and two men have been taken to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries - following a two-car crash in Barham.
Officers were called around 6pm on Friday to reports of collision on Norwich Road between a Seat Altea and a Volkswagen Polo.
Today, police confirmed the driver of the Volkswagen, a 32-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The passenger in the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he is fighting for his life.
The driver of the Seat, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
Witnesses or anybody with relevant dash cam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference 37/61753/20.
