Woman, 32, dies and two men seriously hurt in Suffolk crash

PUBLISHED: 12:26 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 24 October 2020

A woman has died after a crash in Barham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 32-year-old woman has died and two men have been taken to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries - following a two-car crash in Barham.

Officers were called around 6pm on Friday to reports of collision on Norwich Road between a Seat Altea and a Volkswagen Polo.

Today, police confirmed the driver of the Volkswagen, a 32-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

The driver of the Seat, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Witnesses or anybody with relevant dash cam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference 37/61753/20.

