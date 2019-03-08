'Elderly' woman believed to have fallen on Ipswich Cornhill

Ambulance at the scene on the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

A woman is reportedly being treated by paramedics after a suspected fall on the Ipswich Cornhill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ambulance at the scene on the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER Ambulance at the scene on the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

An eyewitness has described seeing ambulance staff tending to an injured woman on the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre.

The woman is believed to be elderly, and it is not known what caused her to fall.

It is not clear how severe the woman's injuries are, but she is believed to be sitting up and engaging with paramedics.

An ambulance is on scene.

Last year, an elderly man named John Stow, from Ipswich, died after falling on the Cornhill.

He sustained serious head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital, but sadly died on Sunday, January 20.

Since his death, the council has installed planters and additional signs in an effort to make the area safer.

Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story.