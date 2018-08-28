Woman injured after disturbing men in her home during attempted burglary

A woman was injured after disturbing two men in her kitchen during an attempted burglary in Ipswich.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Monday around 10.50am at a home on Discovery Avenue.

When the woman disturbed the men, one of the offenders picked up a knife and swung it towards the victim – causing a minor arm injury.

Both men then ran from the house through the back garden.

The offenders are both described as white, one in his late teens and was wearing a dark puffer jacket and the hood pulled up with a black scarf around his nose and mouth and black bottoms.

The second man is described as wearing a black or dark navy puffer jacket with a black scar around his neck and about 6ft tall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/68315/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org