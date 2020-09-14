E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman in critical condition after crash involving car and pedestrians in The Strand

PUBLISHED: 14:19 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 14 September 2020

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a motorist collided with three pedestrians in The Strand, on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called at 9.04pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a collision between a blue Ford Focus and pedestrians on the B1456, near the entrance for the Suffolk Food Hall.

The vehicle was travelling towards Shotley while three pedestrians, two men and a woman, were walking towards Ipswich.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition following the collision.

One man suffered injuries in the incident, while the other man was unharmed.

Following the collision, police closed the road in both directions between the Oyster Reach pub and the B1080 at Freston.

It was reopened several hours later at 1am.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were using the road, or who may have dash cam footage or any other information to assist the investigation, to come forward, quoting crime reference 37/53417/20.

