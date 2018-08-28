Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A 53-year-old woman is being questioned by police after a suspected arson at an Ipswich home.

The suspect was taken into custody after the blaze broke out at a property in Bramford Lane at around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene, where the terraced house was found “well alight”.

The road was closed briefly while firefighters used hose jets and other specialist equipment to tackle the blaze. A stop was called on the incident shortly after 10pm.

A 53-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of arson and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where she remains.

A police spokeswoman confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.