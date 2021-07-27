Woman in 80s remains in hospital after serious collision in Ipswich

Published: 4:01 PM July 27, 2021

A woman in her 80s remains in hospital after sustaining serious injuries after a collision at a Sainsbury's store on the edge of Ipswich.

Officers were called shortly after 10.20am yesterday, Monday, July 26 following reports of a collision involving a black Volvo XC90 car and a pedestrian in a car park at the company's Warren Heath supermarket.

The pedestrian, a woman aged her 80s, was taken via ambulance to Ipswich Hospital where she remains receiving treatment.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving at the time.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the car park immediately prior to the collision with a dash-cam, should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 106 of 26 July 2021.