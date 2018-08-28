Woman struck by car on Ipswich zebra crossing

The collision happened on Derby Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital following a collision on a pedestrian crossing near Rose Hill Primary School in Ipswich.

The incident happened on the zebra crossing near the junction linking Rosehill Road and Derby Road at around 5.20pm on Tuesday evening.

A police spokesman confirmed a woman in her 40s received a minor injury to her right leg after being struck by a car on the pedestrian crossing near Rose Hill Primary School.

The casualty was taken to Ipswich Hospital by the ambulance service.

The spokesman confirmed police are still on scene – but the road was not closed.