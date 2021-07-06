Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
Published: 8:21 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 8:24 PM July 6, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Police officers and fire crews have been called as a woman has been injured on Ipswich Waterfront.
Five Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations were called to marina at 7.22pm on Tuesday.
A stop was called by the fire service a short while later at 7.37pm.
Officers from Suffolk police were also seen patrolling the area and treating a woman for injuries.
Police cars were seen parked near the Pizza Express restaurant and the nearby Foundry Lane.
However, officers at the scene were unable to provide any further details on the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Ambulance worker jailed for 11 years over vile child sex abuse images
- 2 "It’s totally out of character" - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
- 3 Drug dealer who hid 12 bags of cannabis in underwear given community order
- 4 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
- 5 A12 underpass at Capel St Mary flooded
- 6 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
- 7 How much do you know about these Ipswich ruins?
- 8 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
- 9 Teenage girl found safe and well by police
- 10 Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo