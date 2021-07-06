News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:21 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 8:24 PM July 6, 2021
A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront

A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

Police officers and fire crews have been called as a woman has been injured on Ipswich Waterfront.

Five Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations were called to marina at 7.22pm on Tuesday.

A stop was called by the fire service a short while later at 7.37pm.

Officers from Suffolk police were also seen patrolling the area and treating a woman for injuries.

Police cars were seen parked near the Pizza Express restaurant and the nearby Foundry Lane.

However, officers at the scene were unable to provide any further details on the incident.

