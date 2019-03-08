Partly Cloudy

Woman injured in supermarket car park crash

PUBLISHED: 11:25 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 June 2019

The crash happened in the Morrison's car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened in the Morrison's car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman is being treated by paramedics after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the Morrison's car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich.

Police were called just after 10.15am this morning with reports of a collision in the supermarket car park near Sproughton Road in Ipswich.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a Citroen Xsara Picasso.

The pedestrian, a woman, is being treated for minor head injuries.

Police are still on scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 10.10am with reports of a collision in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich.

"We sent one ambulance, which is still at the scene."

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

