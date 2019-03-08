Woman injured in supermarket car park crash

The crash happened in the Morrison's car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman is being treated by paramedics after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the Morrison's car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just after 10.15am this morning with reports of a collision in the supermarket car park near Sproughton Road in Ipswich.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a Citroen Xsara Picasso.

The pedestrian, a woman, is being treated for minor head injuries.

Police are still on scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 10.10am with reports of a collision in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich.

"We sent one ambulance, which is still at the scene."

Stay with us for updates.