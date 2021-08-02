Woman injured after being struck by van near Morrisons in Ipswich

Published: 4:11 PM August 2, 2021

The collision happened near the Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been left with injuries after being involved in a collision with a van in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident, near the Morrisons supermarket roundabout in Sproughton Road, shortly before 2.40pm on Monday.

A police spokesman confirmed a female pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Vivaro van.

An ambulance was called to treat the woman for her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests were reported by police following the collision.



