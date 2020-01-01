Woman jointly charged with murder denied bail

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A woman accused of murdering Joe Pooley, who was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich, has been refused bail by a judge.

An application for bail was made to Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 24) on behalf of 25-year-old Lisa-marie Smith by her barrister Kelly Fernandez-Lee.

After hearing submissions by Christopher Paxton QC for the prosecution and Miss Fernandez-Lee, Judge Levett refused the bail application.

Smith was not present in court for the hearing.

Mr Pooley, aged 22, who was from Ipswich, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, 2018, close to London Road.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Earlier this month Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth; Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address; and Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, and Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, all denied murdering Mr Pooley on or before August 7, 2018.

Their four to five week trial is expected to get under way on April 20.

All four defendants are in custody.