Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after being assaulted in a street in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The assault took place at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 29 outside the Central Cafe on Norwich Road.

A 70-year-old woman was kicked in the back and ribs before the suspect walked off on to Granville Street.

She was taken to hospital for treatment after receiving bruises to her arms, rib area and a cut to her nose.

The woman has since been discharged.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail until January 25, 2020.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was thought that those involved were known to each other.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/78024/19 or email tristram.singh@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.