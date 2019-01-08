Sunshine and Showers

Woman who died following A14 crash at Copdock named as 81-year-old Delcine Allen from Ipswich

08 January, 2019 - 16:27
An 81-year-old woman from Ipswich has died following a four-vehicle collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture JERRY TURNER

An Ipswich woman who died following a crash on the A14 at Copdock has been named by police as 81-year-old Delcine Allen.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just before 9.30pm yesterday evening, Monday, January 7, after receiving reports of a four-vehicle collision.

According to police the crash happened on the westbound on-slip and continued into the carriageway.

The crash involved a Hyundai i10, a Mercedes Lorry, a Nissan Qashqai and a Peugeot 308.

Delcine Allen, who was driving the Hyundai, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition but later died.

The westbound carriageway of the A14 was closed between the Copdock and Sproughton junctions until around 4am this morning, Tuesday, January 8, while a collision investigation was conducted.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 407 of January 7.

