Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

15 January, 2019 - 11:26
Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Archant

A woman seriously injured in a fall from a multi-storey car park in Ipswich currently remains in hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An air ambulance landed close to Portman Road stadium. Picture: ARCHANTAn air ambulance landed close to Portman Road stadium. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed near Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium, attended the incident around 1.15pm yesterday.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries where she currently remains but a spokeswoman for Suffolk police said her condition is not believed to life-threatening.

MORE: Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Speaking yesterday, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Portman Road, Ipswich, shortly after 1.15pm this afternoon following reports of a woman injured in a fall from the multi-storey car park.

“One patient was transported by road ambulance to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its key Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: What do proposals to shut M&S in Felixstowe mean for the town?

Marks and Spencer store. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Certain I wasn’t going to Blackburn... we sign Alan Judge, now I’m going!” – Town fans react to Judge deal

Ipswich Town have signed Alan Judge for a nominal fee from Brentford. Photo: ITFC

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its key Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Former police officer to appeal sacking for misusing computer system

Suffolk Constabulary headquarters in Martlesham Heath Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists