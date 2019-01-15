Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

A woman seriously injured in a fall from a multi-storey car park in Ipswich currently remains in hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed near Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium, attended the incident around 1.15pm yesterday.

The woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries where she currently remains but a spokeswoman for Suffolk police said her condition is not believed to life-threatening.

Speaking yesterday, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Portman Road, Ipswich, shortly after 1.15pm this afternoon following reports of a woman injured in a fall from the multi-storey car park.

“One patient was transported by road ambulance to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.”