Woman in her 80s punched in the face outside Ipswich bookmakers

PUBLISHED: 11:43 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 11 April 2019

Suffolk police are looking to speak to the men, one of whom reportedly punched the woman in the face outside Betfred. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are looking to speak to the men, one of whom reportedly punched the woman in the face outside Betfred. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman has been left injured and shaken after she was punched in the face in Ipswich town centre outside Betfred bookmakers.

The incident occurred in Westgate Street on Saturday, April 6 at around 12.30pm.

It is reported that the man had left the bookmakers near the corner of Museum Street with friends as he threw a punch, believed to have been targeted at a friend - but caught the victim’s face instead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “She sustained a cut lip and some bruising, and was left shaken.

“Police are keeping an open mind regarding the intention behind the punch, and are appealing to the males to come forward to speak with them.”

Those with any information that could assist the police with their inquiry should contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Respsonse Team on 101, quoting reference 37/20190/19.

Information can also be given online on the force’s website, or alternatively anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

