Woman thwarts would-be robber by punching him in face

The incident happened in Robin Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman foiled an attempt to steal her handbag in Ipswich when she punched the would-be robber in the face.

The incident happened in an alleyway on Robin Drive on Friday, December 6 around 7.10pm.

The victim, a woman in her early 20s, was walking along the pavement when a man jumped out of an alleyway and tried to grab the woman's bag from her shoulder.

During the scuffle, the wannabe robber caught the woman in the face with his hand, but she managed to punch him in the face, causing him to flee.

The woman then ran off, still in possession of her handbag.

The suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of average build, wearing a dark black hooded top and a scarf around his face.

He also had on a pair of a black gloves, with a red stripe on them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime number 37/73769/19.