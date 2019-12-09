E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman thwarts would-be robber by punching him in face

PUBLISHED: 14:46 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 09 December 2019

The incident happened in Robin Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened in Robin Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman foiled an attempt to steal her handbag in Ipswich when she punched the would-be robber in the face.

The incident happened in an alleyway on Robin Drive on Friday, December 6 around 7.10pm.

The victim, a woman in her early 20s, was walking along the pavement when a man jumped out of an alleyway and tried to grab the woman's bag from her shoulder.

During the scuffle, the wannabe robber caught the woman in the face with his hand, but she managed to punch him in the face, causing him to flee.

The woman then ran off, still in possession of her handbag.

The suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of average build, wearing a dark black hooded top and a scarf around his face.

He also had on a pair of a black gloves, with a red stripe on them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime number 37/73769/19.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New houses could be built in village outside Ipswich as land goes up for sale

The land just off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary has gone up for sale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New houses could be built in village outside Ipswich as land goes up for sale

The land just off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary has gone up for sale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman thwarts would-be robber by punching him in face

The incident happened in Robin Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Folk East launches best value Early Bird tickets as first acts announced

Afro Celt Sound System are headlining at FolkEast in 2020 Photo: Todd Beltz
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists