Ipswich woman re-arrested in Joe Pooley murder investigation

26 February, 2019 - 12:27
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A woman has been re-arrested by police investigating the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley.

Mr Pooley, 22, was found around 10.30am on August 13 last year in the River Gipping near to London Road and a post mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Today, police have re-arrested a 28-year-old Ipswich woman on suspicion of murder and will be questioned at Martlesham Police Investiation Centre.

She had previously been arrested on October 2 last year on suspicion of murder and was released under investigation.

A man, 29, from Ipswich, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions, is on police bail until March 4.

A man, 33, and woman 24, both formerly from Ipswich, arrested on January 17 on suspicion of murder, are on bail until April 17.

A woman, 36, re-arrested on February 6 on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

