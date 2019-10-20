E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

20 October, 2019 - 20:10
A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service joined forces to help rescue a woman from an Ipswich river.

A woman in her mid-20s was taken to hospital after being pulled from the River Gipping on Sunday night.

All three primary emergency services attended the scene beside Riverside Road, off Bramford Road.

The alarm was raised at 6.30pm and led to the attendance of five fire crews - three from Princes Street, one from Ipswich East and one from Woodbridge.

Police said a woman was safely rescued from the water and taken to Ipswich Hospital for checks.

She was not thought to have suffered any serious injury.

Bramford Road was temporarily blocked to allow emergency service vehicles to exit Riverside Road.

A police spokesman said: "All emergency services attended to help a lady in her 20s from the river.

"She was taken to hospital to be checked over."

