Teen charged with Ipswich robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:45 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 25 June 2019

The incident happened close to Whitton Lane on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened close to Whitton Lane on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery after a woman in her 50s required hospital treatment following an incident in Ipswich over the weekend.

The robbery took place on Saturday, June 22 at about 10.40am.

A woman in her 50s was walking along Fisk's Lane between Whitton Lane and Anglia Parkway North when she was approached by a suspect who told her to hand over her bag.

The woman was then hit to the back of the head and had her handbag taken.

She was taken to hospital where she required stitches to a head wound.

A 16-year-old male teenager was arrested the next day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with robbery and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, June 25).

