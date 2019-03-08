E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

PUBLISHED: 14:43 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 23 October 2019

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A woman in her 40s has been seriously sexually assaulted by a stranger in Ipswich.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Little Bramford Lane and Wellington Street at approximately 2.20am today.

The victim - a woman aged in her 40s - was approached by an unknown male and a short time later, he sexually assaulted her.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers as detectives have been undertaking initial enquiries into this incident.

Suffolk police were initially called at 3.14am and cordoned off an area of the street as well as parts of Wellington Street, Beaufort Street and the Wellington Court block of flats.

At least five police cars attended the scene and a forensic officers could be seen taking pictures of the surrounding area.

The police also guarded doors to the block of flats in Wellington Court.

Detectives are investigating the assault and say that the cordon will remain in place until that investigation is complete.

Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/64317/19.

