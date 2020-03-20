Woman sexually assaulted in early-morning street attack in Ipswich

A woman was sexually assaulted near Ipswich railway station in the early hours of Friday, police have revealed.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was attacked by an unknown man between 4.10am and 5.35am at the junction with Willoughby Road and Burrell Road.

A cordon remains in place while police conduct an investigation.

Additional police officers are patrolling the area in an attempt to provide reassurance to the local community in the wake of this shocking attack.

Suffolk police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area at the time, to come forward quoting crime reference 37/17079/20.