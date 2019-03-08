Sunny

‘We were watching television and the house began to shake’ – Woman speaks after Felixstowe Road crash

PUBLISHED: 17:50 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 05 April 2019

A woman has spoken of her shock following the crash in Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANT

A woman has spoken of her shock following the crash in Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A woman has spoken of her shock after a two-car crash in Ipswich saw one vehicle smash through a brick wall in her front garden.

Police are at the scene of a crash in Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANTPolice are at the scene of a crash in Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services were called to Felixstowe Road in the town just after 4pm when a red Citroen and a white Maserati were involved in a collision near Domino’s Pizza.

A woman in one of the vehicles was taken to Ipswich hospital for further treatment after suffering pelvic injuries in the crash, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Alana Davis, 36, was in the Felixstowe Road property with her son and daughter when the incident happened.

“We were in the house watching television and the house began to shake,” she said.

The crash involved two cars and happened near Domino's Pizza in Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANTThe crash involved two cars and happened near Domino's Pizza in Felixstowe Road Picture: ARCHANT

“We looked outside and there was water going up in the air. I honestly don’t know what happened.

“I’m shocked this is not what you expect to happen on your day off. My son isn’t bothered, he is still in the house playing computer games.”

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended but were stood down at 4.22pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic accident in Felistowe Road, Ipswich, this afternoon.

“We treated one woman at the scene and took her to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.”

