Woman left with suspected broken nose after alleged assault in Ipswich

A woman was arrested following an alleged assault in Ipswich which saw another woman suffer a suspected broken nose.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged incident on Monday in Gorse Road around 6pm.

The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – alleges that she was assaulted by another woman who pulled her to the ground and then kicked and punched her, causing bruising and a suspected broken nose. The victim and suspect are known to each other.

A 29-year-old woman from Ipswich was arrested later that evening on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 66597/20.