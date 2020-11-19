E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman left with suspected broken nose after alleged assault in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:08 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:29 19 November 2020

A woman has been arrested following an alleged assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been arrested following an alleged assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A woman was arrested following an alleged assault in Ipswich which saw another woman suffer a suspected broken nose.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged incident on Monday in Gorse Road around 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – alleges that she was assaulted by another woman who pulled her to the ground and then kicked and punched her, causing bruising and a suspected broken nose. The victim and suspect are known to each other.

A 29-year-old woman from Ipswich was arrested later that evening on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 66597/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Concern for Ipswich man, missing for two weeks

Missing Ipswich man Hubert Mojsiuszko Picture: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

Two arrests after open discarded parcel boxes discovered in Ipswich

The discarded boxes were found behind Bridge Wood car park at Orwell Country Park Picture: ARCHANT

Woman left with suspected broken nose after alleged assault in Ipswich

A woman has been arrested following an alleged assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood warnings upgraded for Ipswich, Felixstowe and Martlesham

Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry have had new flood warnings issued for them Picture: SIMON PAGE/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man caught with £115k worth of anabolic steroids in Ipswich avoids prison

Artur Mierzwa avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND