Woman used fake passport to get job

PUBLISHED: 15:58 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 23 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Namibian woman who posed as a Dutch national to get work as a carer in Ipswich has narrowly avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Belinda Kandjirimuini was caught out when she applied for a job as a healthcare assistant using a fake passport and identification last July.

Sentencing her to a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin said: "I have been narrowly persuaded not to send you straight to prison. It's been a very close shave indeed and you need to bear that in mind.

"These offences are very serious. Passports are very important documents and people who use false, forged or stolen identity documents strike at the heart of our system of immigration control and employment and disadvantage people who are legitimately here with proper documentation."

The 42-year-old, of Henslow Road, Ipswich, admitted having a fake passport and ID card, two offences of using the false documents to gain employment and one offence of using them to buy furniture on credit.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence she was give a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

An earlier hearing heard that Kandjirimuini supplied a counterfeit passport to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) in order to acquire certificates for continued employment on July 20 last year.

A report was transmitted to a database of information on false identity documents and when investigators tracked Kandjirimuini down to an address found on a shared council tax bill, she told them her real name and nationality, and presented an expired Namibian passport.

Mr Bryant said a loan and tenancy agreement were discovered in Kandjirimuini's false name, along with bank cards in both her genuine and fake identities.

Lynne Shirley, for Kandjirimuini, said her client had a young child and was concerned about the effect an immediate prison sentence would have on him.

She said the defendant had claimed asylum in September last year and was waiting to hear the outcome of her application.

Miss Shirley said the property obtained by Kandjirimuini had been fully recovered and she had been assessed as being at a low risk of reoffending.

