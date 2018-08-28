Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Lisa Perry was given a National Lifesaver Award just a week after being named one of Stars of Suffolk for her brave actions.

The 49-year-old was handed her award by the Sudden Adult Death Trust (SADS) patron, and Good Morning Britain presenter, Dr Hilary Jones, at a ceremony on Saturday.

Ms Perry works with CPR everyday, teaching lifeguards and teachers to administer life saving skills and after receiving her recent awards she was keen to promote the need for people to learn these vital skills.

She said: “You never know when you are going to need to use CPR, it could be your mother, loved one, a friend who has a cardiac arrest.

“I couldn’t imagine how hopeless I would feel being in a situation where you couldn’t do anything about it.”

Ms Perry was called into action on May 14 when she discovered a small crowd that had gathered round a paramedic who was treating Mr Hunt after he had collapsed in Ipswich town centre.

She knew exactly what to do and without hesitation joined in the life-saving efforts, carrying out CPR while the paramedic administered a shock with a defibrillator.

It took 45 minutes of CPR and four shocks from a defibrillator for Mr Hunt to respond, without Ms Perry’s help, he is sure that he would have died.

Ms Perry said: “When I walked away from saving Terry I thought about all the people around him who just stepped back and didn’t get involved.

“It was depressing really. People need to learn CPR, it is such an easy skill.

“People are scared of hurting someone but that person can’t breathe, they are dying you couldn’t hurt them more than that.”

Mr Hunt said: “I fully appreciate how lucky I have been. I’ve been advised that my heart is now functioning well and the outlook is positive.

“Without the actions of Lisa and the paramedic I would not have survived. I am eternally grateful to them.”

Mr Hunt and Ms Perry continue to work promoting the use of CPR skills in Ipswich.