Large police presence in Ipswich’s Bramford Road after two women assaulted
PUBLISHED: 13:48 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 26 November 2020
: IAG
More than six police cars remain in Bramford Road in Ipswich this afternoon after two women were assaulted.
Police were called to Bramford Road at around 11.30am this morning to reports a woman had suffered a cut to the head after being assaulted by a man.
Six police cars were pictured in the street, along with two ambulances.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a second woman, who was reportedly punched in the stomach and head, has been taken to hospital for treatment.
The first woman is also going to be taken to hospital to assess her injuries.
Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD 115 of today, 26 November.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.