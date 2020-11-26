News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Large police presence in Ipswich’s Bramford Road after two women assaulted

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:48 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020
Six police cars and two ambulances were spotted in Bramford Road this morning. Picture: IAG

More than six police cars remain in Bramford Road in Ipswich this afternoon after two women were assaulted.

A large police presence is in Bramford Road, Ipswich. Picture: IAG

Police were called to Bramford Road at around 11.30am this morning to reports a woman had suffered a cut to the head after being assaulted by a man.

Six police cars were pictured in the street, along with two ambulances.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a second woman, who was reportedly punched in the stomach and head, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The first woman is also going to be taken to hospital to assess her injuries.

Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD 115 of today, 26 November.

