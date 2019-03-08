Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing
Video

Remembering tales of remarkable women

PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 09 March 2019

Women in Ipswich gathered together to celebrate International Women's Day and learn about the history of the Cornhill and Greyfriars Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Women in Ipswich gathered together to celebrate International Women's Day and learn about the history of the Cornhill and Greyfriars Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

The great women of Ipswich have been celebrated during a special tour to mark International Women’s Day. A group of ladies, and one brave man, set off from the tourist information centre in St Stephen’s Church to learn about the remarkable women the town has produced.

Leading the way around Ipswich was tour guide Evelyn Hewing whose knowledge about the history of our town, and the women that have lived here, was impeccable.

Joining the Remarkable Women of Ipswich walk, which was organised by the Ipswich Tour Guides, was retired teacher Ann Piper who was excited she managed to get the last ticket for the sold out event.

She said: “I’ve been to the Women100 exhibition at the Ipswich Art Gallery and really enjoyed it and it made me want to come on this walk.”

Remarkable Ipswich women

Particularly inspirational was the story of archaeologist Nina Layard who was one of the first females in her field.

After working on a archaeological dig at Ipswich Greyfriars she wrote a paper on her findings. However because she was a woman it was a male colleague that had to present her hard work.

Thankfully Nina managed to break down the boundaries between men and women in archeology and went on to create the Prehistoric Society of East Anglia.

The tales of Ipswich women did delve much further back into history, to when women were burnt at the stake on the Cornhill because of their religious and moral choices.

The tour also heard of the great work of former Mayor of Ipswich, Mary Whitmore MBE, for welcoming the Windrush generation to the town.

At the end of the walk Evelyn said: “It was great to remind people about the women of Ipswich, I didn’t even have time to talk about all of the inspirational women.”

Take a look at our reader’s messages to the inspirational women in their lives and share your memories of inspirational Ipswich women on our Ipswich Remembers Facebook page.

The tour was part of a series of Afternoon Tea Walks arranged by the tourist information centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All we know so far about the Ipswich double death

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All we know so far about the Ipswich double death

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

West Brom 1-1 Ipswich Town: Blues secure Hawthorns point with excellent display at promotion-chasers

Teddy Bishop firing a first half shot which was deflected for a corner Picture Pagepix

Angry, afraid, tired, broke: The real struggles of being a carer

Carers need more help. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Matchday Recap: Nolan earns Ipswich a point with excellent header

Ipswich Town take on West Bromwich Albion this afternoon

Weather warning - winds of up to 60mph are expected to cause disruption

Strong winds could bring disruption next week Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Diets left me ‘hangry’ but now I’m full of energy, says slimmer now helping others lose weight

Jen Hirst before her weight loss. Picture: JEN HIRST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists