80ft boat catches fire

Woodbridge Tide Mill Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

An 80ft boat has caught fire in a Suffolk town.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the vessel, moored along the quayside in Woodbridge, by the Tide Mill Living Museum, at 5.48pm this evening (Friday, December 21).

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Woodbridge are still tackling the fire, which is believed to have started in a wood burner.

Ambulance crews and police officers have also been called to assist, but it is not yet clear whether there are any casualties.

The area is one of Woodbridge’s most historic and iconic attractions, with records showing there to be a tide mill on the site by the River Deben since 1170.

Restoration work in recent years has bought it back into use as a fully working tide mill, whch the museum says is a “fascinating and remarkable living example of our industrial and cultural heritage”.

