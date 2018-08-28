‘You should feel tremendously proud’ – Suffolk fundraiser personally thanked by PM

Belinda Gray, founder of Art for Cure Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Woodbridge volunteer who has raised more than £650,000 for charity has received a prestigious award from the Prime Minister.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Belinda Gray, who was recently named one of Suffolk most inspiring women, was sent a personal letter by Prime Minister Theresa May – commending her “incredible” contribution to cancer charities.

Her charity ‘Art for Cure’, which runs exhibitions with art and outdoor sculptures for sale, has raised in excess of £650,000 for ‘Breast Cancer Now’ and other local causes – funding a new wig service, beauty workshops, counselling services and support for nutrition, diet and exercise.

Ms Gray, who founded the charity after undergoing breast cancer treatment herself, was told by Mrs May that she should feel “tremendously proud” of the money raised, and the impact her work has had on others.

She is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

In a personal letter addressed to Ms Gray, the Prime Minister wrote: “Your incredible fundraising through your ‘Art For Cure’ exhibitions are supporting thousands of people in Suffolk and across the country.

“You should feel tremendously proud of the money you have raised and the difference you are making to people like yourself who have undergone treatment for cancer.”

Ms Gray said she felt “immensely privileged” to receive the award.

“I am very fortunate to be in good health now and have the motivation and energy to contribute to something positive and feel immensely privileged that our hard work and fundraising has been recognised at such a prestigious level by the Prime Minister,” she said.

Earlier this year, Ms Gray and a group of supporters took part in a 450km charity bike ride across Vietnam, which raised over £100,000 for the cause.

Meanwhile, a new art exhibition to be held in London is in the works for 2019.