Supported housing residents show off photography with exhibition

The photographers show off their pieces Picture: SANCTUARY SUPPORTED HOUSING Archant

Budding, young photographers from Ipswich have been showing off their skills at a local gallery.

Twelve of Sanctuary Supported Living’s residents were able to exhibit their work at Artspace in Woodbridge.

The students were taught new techniques, before curating the exhibition and inviting the public to view their work.

One of those exhibiting was Lamisha Blanchard:“It was really cool. I learnt so much and it pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me talk to new people.”

Course leader, David Perkins, added: “This course has given residents an opportunity to try something new and we are so proud of their achievements.

“Exhibiting the artwork and hearing the positive feedback from the public has really boosted their confidence.”

The pieces were on sale during the exhibition with profits shared among the residents.