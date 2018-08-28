Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man found with indecent child images gets suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 13:55 24 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Woodbridge man found with indecent images of a child within weeks of being given a community order for grooming a schoolgirl has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Two officers visited Marcus Smy at his home on March 6 last year as part of his management under a sexual harm prevention order made by a court on January 31, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the officers examined his mobile phone they found two videos which couldn’t be opened and their titles led the officers to suspect they contained illegal images of children.

The officers seized the phone, a laptop and a tower unit and when they were analysed the phone was found to contain an indecent movie of a child in the lowest level C category and the laptop had an indecent category C still image of a child on it.

It was also discovered that items in the downloaded folder on the phone which had been downloaded on March 5 and 6 weren’t present in the internet history.

“It was clear to the analysts that the internet history for these files had been deleted in breach of one of the terms of his sexual harm prevention order,” said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

When the tower unit was examined it was found to have a software programme installed on it which removed its internet history and this had been run 31 times.

Smy was arrested and made no comment answers to questions put to him.

Smy, 24, of Orchard Close, Woodbridge, admitted two offences of making indecent images of children and two offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using a cleaning programme and deleting two days of internet history.

He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, a 30 day rehabilitation activity programme and ordered to take part in a Horizon programme for people convicted of sexual offences.

Folishade Abiodun, for Smy, said her client had been seeing a therapist.

Last January Smy was given a community order and a rehabilitation requirement after he admitted two offences of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two of causing the girl to engage in sexual activity.

On that occasion the court heard Smy had “groomed” the victim and had exchanged intimate pictures with her.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Johnson wins exciting youth clash at Iceni Velo cyclo-cross

Stowmarket rider Charlie Johnson leads Alex Dale and Dan Hall at Snetterton. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

10 arrested in Suffolk during major drugs operation

10 arrests in two days in Suffolk for drug offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Avoid flushing toilet regularly’ to help prevent summer water shortages, residents told

Alton Water, an Anglian Water reservoir near Ipswich. Picture: LIBRARY

Man detained after streaking in street

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists