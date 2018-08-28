Man found with indecent child images gets suspended sentence

A Woodbridge man found with indecent images of a child within weeks of being given a community order for grooming a schoolgirl has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Two officers visited Marcus Smy at his home on March 6 last year as part of his management under a sexual harm prevention order made by a court on January 31, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the officers examined his mobile phone they found two videos which couldn’t be opened and their titles led the officers to suspect they contained illegal images of children.

The officers seized the phone, a laptop and a tower unit and when they were analysed the phone was found to contain an indecent movie of a child in the lowest level C category and the laptop had an indecent category C still image of a child on it.

It was also discovered that items in the downloaded folder on the phone which had been downloaded on March 5 and 6 weren’t present in the internet history.

“It was clear to the analysts that the internet history for these files had been deleted in breach of one of the terms of his sexual harm prevention order,” said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

When the tower unit was examined it was found to have a software programme installed on it which removed its internet history and this had been run 31 times.

Smy was arrested and made no comment answers to questions put to him.

Smy, 24, of Orchard Close, Woodbridge, admitted two offences of making indecent images of children and two offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using a cleaning programme and deleting two days of internet history.

He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, a 30 day rehabilitation activity programme and ordered to take part in a Horizon programme for people convicted of sexual offences.

Folishade Abiodun, for Smy, said her client had been seeing a therapist.

Last January Smy was given a community order and a rehabilitation requirement after he admitted two offences of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two of causing the girl to engage in sexual activity.

On that occasion the court heard Smy had “groomed” the victim and had exchanged intimate pictures with her.