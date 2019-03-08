Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

See inside an historic townhouse in the heart of Woodbridge – as it goes on sale for £1.5million

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 April 2019

The property found in Cumberland Street is on the market for £1.5million. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property found in Cumberland Street is on the market for £1.5million. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Archant

A beautiful central Woodbridge manor house featuring timber framing which dates back to 1520 has been put on the market.

The manor house can be found in Cumberland Street in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe manor house can be found in Cumberland Street in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Located in the heart of Woodbridge on and just steps away from the towns amenities is a beautiful Grade II listed building full of character and history.

With a delightful south facing garden, the property, which is found in Cumberland Street, is understood to date back to the early 16th century and was likely to have been built for a wealthy merchant as a pair of shops – shown by its original timber framing.

The house, which offers more than 3,700 square feet of space, is well-laid out and features handsome elevations.

On the ground floor the property includes a panelled drawing room, a centrally located dining room, and a spacious study and comfortable sitting room.

The manor house has south facing gardens in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe manor house has south facing gardens in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The kitchen links onto an impressive Amdega conservatory, which opens up to the garden and also has access to the drawing room.

On the first and second floors there are a total of six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attic landing and a loft. Two of the bedrooms are accessed independently by a second staircase, making it the ideal house for entertaining guests.

Outside the property is just as beautiful – with twin gates accessing the brick paved driveway, which leads onto a garage with a workshop and an impressive array of gardens.

Within easy walking distance of the Thoroughfare and train station, this property is a real gem in thriving Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge townhouse dates back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Woodbridge townhouse dates back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Grade II listed building has historic features throughout. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Grade II listed building has historic features throughout. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property has six bedrooms across the first and second floors. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property has six bedrooms across the first and second floors. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The townhouse is just steps away from Woodbridge's town centre. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe townhouse is just steps away from Woodbridge's town centre. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Parts of the house including the timber framing date back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSParts of the house including the timber framing date back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

You may also want to watch:

The property features a luxury conservatory which opens up onto beautiful gardens. Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property features a luxury conservatory which opens up onto beautiful gardens. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pair found dead in home were woman, 28, and four-year-old boy

The woman found in Park Avenue, Newmarket, is 28 years old, and the child was aged four Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Sheffield United 2-0 Ipswich Town: Sorry Blues taught a lesson as Blades head for Premier League

Sheffield United's Scott Hogan (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game. Picture: PA

Delays on Ipswich line after driver taken ill

The incident is affecting services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street Picture: ARCHANT

See inside an historic townhouse in the heart of Woodbridge – as it goes on sale for £1.5million

The property found in Cumberland Street is on the market for £1.5million. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Storm Hannah: Yellow weather warning still in place and Highways England ‘monitoring Orwell Bridge’

Strong winds and high waves could batter the Suffolk coast today as Storm Hannah sweeps in from the west of England Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists