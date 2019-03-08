See inside an historic townhouse in the heart of Woodbridge – as it goes on sale for £1.5million

The property found in Cumberland Street is on the market for £1.5million. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Archant

A beautiful central Woodbridge manor house featuring timber framing which dates back to 1520 has been put on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The manor house can be found in Cumberland Street in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The manor house can be found in Cumberland Street in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Located in the heart of Woodbridge on and just steps away from the towns amenities is a beautiful Grade II listed building full of character and history.

With a delightful south facing garden, the property, which is found in Cumberland Street, is understood to date back to the early 16th century and was likely to have been built for a wealthy merchant as a pair of shops – shown by its original timber framing.

The house, which offers more than 3,700 square feet of space, is well-laid out and features handsome elevations.

On the ground floor the property includes a panelled drawing room, a centrally located dining room, and a spacious study and comfortable sitting room.

The manor house has south facing gardens in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The manor house has south facing gardens in Woodbridge. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The kitchen links onto an impressive Amdega conservatory, which opens up to the garden and also has access to the drawing room.

On the first and second floors there are a total of six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attic landing and a loft. Two of the bedrooms are accessed independently by a second staircase, making it the ideal house for entertaining guests.

Outside the property is just as beautiful – with twin gates accessing the brick paved driveway, which leads onto a garage with a workshop and an impressive array of gardens.

Within easy walking distance of the Thoroughfare and train station, this property is a real gem in thriving Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge townhouse dates back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The Woodbridge townhouse dates back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Grade II listed building has historic features throughout. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The Grade II listed building has historic features throughout. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The property has six bedrooms across the first and second floors. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The property has six bedrooms across the first and second floors. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The townhouse is just steps away from Woodbridge's town centre. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The townhouse is just steps away from Woodbridge's town centre. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Parts of the house including the timber framing date back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Parts of the house including the timber framing date back to 1520. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

You may also want to watch: