Police hunt man who threw bike at train conductor

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 17 August 2019

Police would like to talk to this man in connection with an assault at Woodbridge railway station Picture: BTP

British Transport Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on the platform of a Suffolk railway station.

A train conductor had turned a cyclist away from boarding a train due to a lack of enough space for the bike.

The man responded by throwing the bike at the conductor and trying to punch him.

The incident happened at Woodbridge station at about 4.30pm on Monday, July 15.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said officers would like to speak to the man pictured.

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation," they added.

Anyone who knows the man in the photograph is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 and quoting reference 1900061132 of 15/07/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

