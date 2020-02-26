Boy, 2, in collision with Mercedes on major Ipswich road

A two-year-old boy has been in collision with a car in Ipswich this morning.

Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a Mercedes-Benz and a pedestrian in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk police received the call at 8.40am this morning and an ambulance is now on route to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the pedestrian involved is a two-year-old boy, but there is no indication of any injuries at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing four police cars heading towards the area.

