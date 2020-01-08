Another Costa Coffee could be opening in the Ipswich area - bringing total to 14

Could a new Costa Coffee be opening in Ipswich? Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

A car wash in Ipswich could be demolished to make way for a new drive-thru Costa Coffee - bringing the total number of branches in the area to 14.

It would be next to the Applegreen filling station, in Woodbridge Road East Picture: GOOGLE It would be next to the Applegreen filling station, in Woodbridge Road East Picture: GOOGLE

The application has been made by Applegreen Petrogas Group, and would see a car wash on Woodbridge Road East knocked down to make way for the new coffee shop. The firm owns the adjacent petrol station.

The new Costa would feature a large seating area but would primarily serve motorists with a dedicated service hatch and access road, according to the plans which will be reviewed by Ipswich Borough Council.

A car park with 17 spaces would also be built.

The application lists a number of positives for the plans including the creation of jobs, improved economic benefits to the site all without creating more traffic in the busy area due to most customers being passers by.

It also states that in the future, with a more flexible petrol fuelling layout, the current shop could be extended to connect to the Costa.

There are already 13 branches of Costa Coffee or Costa Express in the Ipswich and Martlesham area.