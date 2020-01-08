E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Another Costa Coffee could be opening in the Ipswich area - bringing total to 14

PUBLISHED: 08:18 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 08 January 2020

Could a new Costa Coffee be opening in Ipswich? Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

Could a new Costa Coffee be opening in Ipswich? Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

A car wash in Ipswich could be demolished to make way for a new drive-thru Costa Coffee - bringing the total number of branches in the area to 14.

It would be next to the Applegreen filling station, in Woodbridge Road East Picture: GOOGLEIt would be next to the Applegreen filling station, in Woodbridge Road East Picture: GOOGLE

The application has been made by Applegreen Petrogas Group, and would see a car wash on Woodbridge Road East knocked down to make way for the new coffee shop. The firm owns the adjacent petrol station.

The new Costa would feature a large seating area but would primarily serve motorists with a dedicated service hatch and access road, according to the plans which will be reviewed by Ipswich Borough Council.

A car park with 17 spaces would also be built.

The application lists a number of positives for the plans including the creation of jobs, improved economic benefits to the site all without creating more traffic in the busy area due to most customers being passers by.

It also states that in the future, with a more flexible petrol fuelling layout, the current shop could be extended to connect to the Costa.

There are already 13 branches of Costa Coffee or Costa Express in the Ipswich and Martlesham area.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lane closed after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Another Costa Coffee could be opening in the Ipswich area – bringing total to 14

Could a new Costa Coffee be opening in Ipswich? Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire

Hospitals told to improve – but bosses say new rating ‘doesn’t reflect on merger’

Nick Hulme is chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs staff savour £300 bonus as vegan sausage rolls broaden its appeal

Greggs in Upper Brook Street Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Katy Sandalls: What’s next for Tractor Girls after their historic FA Cup win?

Town Women players celebrate at the full time whistle as they beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup third round Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists