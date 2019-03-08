Sunny

Three arrested in drugs raid on Ipswich address

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 13 May 2019

Police raided an address in Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police raided an address in Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a police raid on an Ipswich address.

At least five officers were seen forcing entry to an address in Woodbridge Road at about 11.40am on Saturday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, while a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. They were taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for question and later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "A quantity of what is thought to be uncut class A drugs, and wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were found inside.

"In addition, a large machete type knife and a quantity of cash were also recovered by police."

To report drug activity in your neighbourhood, contact police on 101.

