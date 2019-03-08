Man found in pool of blood thanks 'hero' who called for help

Kesgrave Town Councillor Kevin Archer had his life saved by passer-by Gary Anderson Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A 'hero' from Kesgrave has described the moment he found a local councillor in a pool of blood on the side of a main road before giving him medical care and calling for an ambulance.

Gary Anderson was driving into Ipswich along Woodbridge Road when he came across the stricken man, Kesgrave Town Councillor Kevin Archer, who was lying across a cycle path next to the road.

Fearing for his safety, the Kesgrave local stopped his car and approached the cyclist, suddenly realising he was lying in a pool of blood.

"It took me by surprise, I didn't know what was going on," he said.

"My immediate reaction was that he had been lying there for a little while. He was struggling to breathe so I tried to talk to him but he wasn't coming round."

Mr Anderson called for an ambulance and moved the injured man into the recovery position. Other members of the public began to stop and Mr Archer started to come round, becoming agitated until a woman began to speak to him to calm him down.

The town councillor was taken to hospital where he made a full recovery and Mr Anderson, who was the first to stop at the scene, has since been labelled a hero by many in his community.

"I wouldn't quite say hero. I'd like to think anybody in that position would do that," Mr Anderson said.

"I really had no idea how serious it was, I was trying not to panic.

"I was glad other people turned up so I could make the phone call and do the right thing.

"I was so glad to hear his voice, at that time I really didn't know how serious the injury was but it was good to hear he's made an amazing recovery."

Two months on from the incident and Mr Archer is non-the-wiser as to how he came off his bike.

A search on social media to try and find the truth lead him to Mr Anderson allowing him to thank the man who helped him.

Mr Archer said: "I'm delighted I was eventually able to find Gary and then thank him immensely for the work that he did for finding me, phoning the ambulance.

"The good news is they haven't found anything untoward so back to normal really.

"I don't know how long I'd been there, all I can recall is it was about half past 10, somebody was coming towards me on their bike at Holly Road, and that's it."