Major Ipswich road closed after crash between car and van

A crash between a car and a van has closed Woodbridge Road in Ipswich.

The incident happened shortly after 10.40pm today on the road in Rushmere St Andrew.

The police have decided to close the road following the collision, which involved a car and a van.

It is not known if anyone has been hurt of whether the ambulance service are in attendance.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while officers deal with the scene.

Woodbridge Road, also known as the A1214, runs from Ipswich to Kesgrave on the east of the Suffolk town.