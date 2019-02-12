Crash between two cars and a bus causes disruption on busy Ipswich road

Woodbridge Road, Ipswich near Howard Street. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A crash between a bus and two cars has caused disruption on one of Ipswich’s busiest roads.

The crash happened in Woodbridge Road, near the Howard Street junction, just before 10am this morning (Monday, February 25).

It involved a single decker bus, a white Fiat Panda and a Vauxhall Corsa and debris was left strewn across the road, causing an obstruction to passing cars.

The morning traffic was disrupted while the debris was cleared and traffic built up around the area.

However the scene has now been cleared by police officers and traffic is moving freely.

There were no injuries reported following the crash but all three vehicles were damaged.