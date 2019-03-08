E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Delays after car crashes into traffic lights

PUBLISHED: 08:50 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 18 November 2019

A Vauxhall Corsa has collided with traffic lights in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Commuters in Ipswich town centre are facing delays after a Vauxhall Corsa collided with traffic lights in Woodbridge Road.

The crash happened near St Helen's Primary School around 6.35am today, November 18, and has seen traffic near gridlocked on the busy road towards the town centre.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said cables from the lights are now exposed, prompting highways engineers to be called to the scene.

An ambulance has also been in attendance, although it is understood no one involved has suffered any injuries.

Traffic remains heavy throughout the town centre while recovery and repairs are underway.

